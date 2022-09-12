ROCKWALL, Texas (CONTENT WARNING: Some readers may find the content of this story disturbing as they relate to child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.) — A Rowlett man has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for charges related to filming himself raping a young child, federal prosecutors announced.
According to federal prosecutors, 35-year-old Mark Alan Miller of Rowlett, Texas, was staying at a friend's house in Rockwall, Texas, on January 12, 2022.
The Rockwall Police Department was dispatched to the home after the father walked in on Miller, whom he had been friends with for over a decade, raping his then 9-year-old daughter on the floor of a bedroom.
Miller had been staying the night over at the victim's house when the father heard a noise and went to check on it.
"The father heard a noise and went to check on it. When he saw Mr. Miller was not in the living room where he’d been sleeping, the father rushed to the daughter’s room, where he found the defendant anally raping the child," read a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Texas. "The father held a gun on the defendant until the police arrived."
The child was immediately transported to the hospital and then to the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center for examination and questioning. She told investigators Miller had raped her on multiple occasions, photographed her genitals, and showed her the photos.
Miller also confessed to investigators he touched the sexually molested the child for years and described their relationship as "a little too close." Additionally, after being confronted about the photos described by the child, Miller admitted to producing child pornography.
A forensic analysis of his electronic devices revealed that he had produced at least five videos and 132 images of child pornography involving the victim dating back two years, to when the child was just 7 years old.
A Rockwall Police Department forensic anaylist also testified at trial last week Miller's electronic devices contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.
Further testimony revealed that the defendant even used a revealing image of the victim in this case as his screen saver.
The Rockwall Police Department, the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI’s Dallas Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Camille Sparks prosecuted the case.
A booking photo for Miller was not immediately available as he is in federal custody.