SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department responded to reports of a man suffering an apparent mental health crisis on Monday morning, only to be met by gunfire.
"On the morning of May 15, 2023, family members of Ronald Dale Segroves Jr., 42, contacted the Seagoville Police Department with concerns of Segroves exhibiting violent and aggressive behaviors," stated the Seagoville Police Department. "It was reported that earlier that morning, Segroves walked outside and threw a glass beer bottle through a neighbor’s window without any provocation whatsoever and he seemed very agitated."
The family further expressed their belief that Segroves' behavior was attributed to a recent decline in his mental health. Seeking assistance, the Seagoville Police Department connected the family with a social worker who provides services through the department.
After consultation, it was determined that Segroves could be experiencing a mental health crisis, leading to a decision to conduct a welfare check at his residence.
"Uniformed Seagoville Police Officers, accompanied by a civilian social worker, drove to Segroves' location which was inside a mobile home community in the 300 block of Modene Street: Creekside Estates," stated the Seagoville Police Department.
The situation quickly escalated when Segroves closed and locked the door of his residence upon noticing the presence of the two uniformed officers. The officers retreated to the front walkway, and Segroves could be heard shouting from inside.
According to the Seagoville Police Department, "During this brief time, Segroves retrieved a bolt-action scoped hunting rifle that was inside the home. From a front window of the home, Segroves fired one shot from this rifle directly at the two uniformed police officers. Neither officer was struck by this fired round."
"Both officers were able to retreat to cover. No officers returned gunfire."
Following the shot fired at the officers, the Seagoville Police Officers swiftly established a perimeter around the mobile home. Additional law enforcement agencies responded to the scene as requested.
"Specialized tactical response teams responded to the scene to include crisis negotiators," said the Seagoville Police Department. "Negotiation efforts with Segroves to encourage him to surrender were unsuccessful. Tactical operations were escalated, and Segroves was taken into custody unharmed at around 1:45 PM."
The Seagoville Police Department subsequently arrested Segroves, who will face two charges of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.