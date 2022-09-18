SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Walmart in Seagoville was evacuated Sunday night due to a bomb threat, according to the Seagoville Police Department.
At approximately 8:40 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Seagoville Police Department and Seagoville Fire Department responded to the Walmart located at 220 U.S. Highway 175 in reference to the bomb threat.
Upon arrival, the building was evacuated of all customers and employees.
"Emergency personnel conducted a search of the building and determined the bomb threat was not an active threat," stated the Seagoville Police Department. "Walmart was reopened with no further delay."