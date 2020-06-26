KAUFMAN, Texas — A second man has turned himself in on charges in connection with a shooting in Kaufman on Sunday, police announced today.
22-year-old Robert R. Coy of Dallas, Texas, turned himself into the Kaufman Police Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in connection with the shootings in the area of East First North Street and Edgar Street on June 20, 2020.
Coy's arrest is the second in the case and police say several others remain at large.
On the night of the shooting, police arrested 21-year-old Malik Prox and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Friday morning, police issued a fourth warrant for Prox on an additional charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds on the previous charges were set at $150,000 each as he awaits arraignment on the latest.
Coy was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $100,000 bonds on each charge.
Police responded to the shootings on Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of Edgar Street, East First North Street, and East hickory Street where five shooting scenes were identified.
Area residents told inForney.com they were outside for a 7-year-old's birthday party, with several bounce houses and dozens of children, when the shooting began.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators were able to located more than 30 spent shell casings at those scenes. Witnesses told police the shooter was hanging out the window of a four-door vehicle as it traveled down the street while shooting a pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.
Witnesses heard one of the suspects shouting "what now mother f------," according to the affidavit.
Police have not, nor did the arrest warrant affidavit, explain a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with any information, any video of the event, or home video in the area that might have evidence to help us in this case, is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 932-3094.
This is a developing story.