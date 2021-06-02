TERRELL, Texas — Simultaneous drugs raids in the Terrell and Forney areas on Tuesday afternoon netted five arrests and the seizure of a "significant amount" of crack cocaine and four firearms.
The narcotics search warrants were jointly executed on June 1, 2021, in the 1100 block of South Medora Street in Terrell, Texas, and the 4600 block of Elderberry Street in Forney, Texas, by members of the Drug Enforcement Agency's Dallas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Group 3, the Terrell Police Department's Narcotics Unit, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and SWAT Team, and the Terrell-Forney SWAT Team.
"A significant amount of crack cocaine and four firearms were seized," according to Terrell Police Department Lt. Zach Boyd. "One of these firearms was reported stolen."
Arrested were 34-year-old Carshae Hall of Forney, 30-year-old Kendell Brown of Kaufman, Texas, and 32-year-old Shabron Booker, 25-year-old Tommy Steward, and 31-year-old Bedarrious Collier, all of Terrell.
Hall and Booker were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Steward was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Collier was arrested on an outside agency warrant.
Bond information was not available, as of press time, as the defendants were awaiting arraignment.