Five people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after simultaneous drug raids by the DEA, TPD, KCSO, and Terrell-Forney SWAT Teams. Arrested were 34-year-old Carshae Hall (second from right) of Forney, 30-year-old Kendell Brown (second from left) of Kaufman, Texas, and 32-year-old Shabron Booker (left), 25-year-old Tommy Steward (right), and 31-year-old Bedarrious Collier (center), all of Terrell. inForney.com