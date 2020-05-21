TERRELL, Texas — Members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday which netted four arrests on various charges.
The raid occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a residence in the 300 block of Grace Lane in Terrell, Texas.
Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom, in a response to inForney.com, says the search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
During a subsequent search of the home, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia items.
James Chandler Groessel, Sr. and James Chandler Groessel, Jr. were arrested at the scene for drug-related charges, he said.
Two others at the residence were arrested on unrelated charges — Teal Marie Magnuson for a parole violation and James Carroll Bednar on an outstanding warrant out of the Terrell Police Department, according to Sansom.
Due to the poor condition of the property and several electrical issues that did not meet minimum code standards, the electrical meter was removed pending repairs.