TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell-Forney SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant earlier today; arresting one and seizing a quantity of suspected powder cocaine.
At approximately noon, on March 11, 2022, Terrell Police Department Narcotics Investigators and members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT Team executed a "knock and announce" search warrant in the 100 block of Hamilton Drive in Terrell.
"Officers knocked and announced themselves advising all occupants of a search warrant and forced entry into the residence," stated Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom.
During a search of the residence, investigators located 4.5 ounces of a white powdery substance believed by police to be powder cocaine. There were numerous baggies of the suspected cocaine packaged to sell, according to Sansom.
31-year-old Loumas John Mitchell was arrested, booked into the City of Terrell Jail, and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Child Protective Services was also contacted due to the presence of a toddler in the residence, according to Sansom.
Mitchell is awaiting an arraignment hearing.