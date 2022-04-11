TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell man was convicted by a Kaufman County jury of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley announced today.
41-year-ol Julius Erving Chapman was convicted following a two-day trial before Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair on March 31, 2022. He now faces up to 99 years to life in prison at sentencing.
Chapman, who has a previous family violence conviction, was found to have used a handgun while assaulting his wife, according to prosecutors.
A pre-sentencing investigation will be conduction and Chapman will return to court for a sentencing hearing on April 25, 2022. He was remanded into the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, pending that hearing, and is being held at the Kaufman County Jail.
"The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Taylor McConnell and Ashley Holman," read a statement from the district attorney's office. "Investigator Sandra Ortiz and paralegal Yolanda Murphy were instrumental to trial preparation. Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office would like to recognize former Investigator Theresa Sommers and Patrol Officer Victor Guzman for their roles in bringing Chapman to justice."
“The District Attorney’s office is proud to serve the citizens of Kaufman in its relentless prosecution of family violence crimes,” stated District Attorney Wiley.