TERRELL, Texas — A 40-year-old man, Starsky Lemon Holmes, of Terrell, Texas, has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley.
The verdict was handed down in the 422nd District Court of Kaufman County, presided over by Judge Shelton Gibbs.
Holmes was found guilty of escalating a conflict at a Terrell party in early 2022 by violently assaulting a party-goer with the buttstock of an AR-style rifle. The blow knocked the victim unconscious and necessitated multiple corrective surgeries due to the severity of the injuries.
The jury found Holmes guilty of the first-degree felony of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Enhanced. The prosecution presented evidence showing that Holmes had a history of felony convictions and had been previously sentenced to prison twice.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Robyn Beckham and Hillary Heisel, Investigators Brandi Dial and Walter Hughey, and paralegals Amanda Morris and Kristen Tucker. The Terrell Police Department was also acknowledged for their work on the case.
In a statement, District Attorney Wiley expressed her satisfaction with the verdict, stating, "Victims in Kaufman County are safer now that a violent offender is off the streets of our community. Special thanks to the hardworking and impartial jury that listened to the evidence and sentenced the defendant - which sends a message that violence will not be tolerated in our community."