TERRELL, Texas — The execution of a narcotics search warrant on Thursday afternoon yielded three arrests on firearms and numerous narcotics-related offenses.
On the afternoon of June 2, 2022, the Terrell Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics Investigators executed the search warrant at 1104 South Medora Street in Terrell.
There, officers arrested 28-year-old Willearl Dabney, 27-year-old Keyantae Harris, and 26-year-old Tommy Lee Steward.
Investigators located and seized a 9mm handgun, $1,800, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, hydrocodone, and marijuana, according to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom.
Dabney was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and delivery of marijuana greater than 1/4 oz but less than 5 pounds. He has since been transferred to the Kaufman County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling $15,000.
Harris was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram.
Steward was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 equal to or greater than one gram but less than four grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, and delivery of marijuana greater than 1/4 oz but less than 5 pounds. He is also being held on two previous charges for expired vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Both Harris and Steward are being held at the Terrell Municipal Jail, as of press time, and are awaiting arraignment.