TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department has arrested a Mesquite ISD high school teacher and coach on child pornography charges.
Yesterday, February 14, 2023, the Terrell Police Department arrested 25-year-old John Waters and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Waters was a U.S. History teacher and football coach at Mesquite ISD's Dr. John Horn High School.
"Upon learning of these charges and arrest, MISD took immediate action to place waters on administrative leave," read a email to parents.
Waters was an extended substitute teacher last school year and began working full-time with the district in August 2022 in his current position.
"Prior to today's events, the district was unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving waters," read the email, which was distributed yesterday.
According to the district, police have informed administrators they do not believe the charges stem from or involve the district or Mesquite ISD students.