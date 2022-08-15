TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged theft suspect.
According to the department, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 2:43 p.m., an unknown white male entered Ross, located at 634 American Way.
Surveillance video footage captured the man stealing over $750 dollars worth of merchandise from the store and leaving without paying, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Lt. J.Tidwell 469-474-2793, jtidwell@terrelltx.gov.