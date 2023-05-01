TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying an alleged suspect responsible for a theft and criminal mischief incident.
The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 300 Tanger Drive, according to the Terrell Police Department.
Police describe the alleged suspect as either a white or Hispanic male who is captured in video surveillance wearing a dark-colored jacket, ball cap, necklace, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the incident or who may be able to identify the individual is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Lt. Tidwell at (469) 474-2793 or by email at Jtidwell@terrelltx.gov.