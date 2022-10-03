TERRELL, Texas — Captain Arley Sansom was officially appointed Deputy Chief of the Terrell Police Department.
The recent amendment to the civil service ordinance has created a new Deputy Chief of Police position with our agency. This new position was created by reducing the number of captains by one.
The Deputy Chief will assume the duties of the administrative captain while the operations and support services captain’s duties shall remain the same.
Sansom began his career with the Terrell Police Department at age 21, in January 1988, and graduated from the North Central Texas Regional Police Academy in March 1988. He has served the City of Terrell his entire Law Enforcement Career. During his 34 years with the department, he has served the agency as a patrol officer, D.A.R.E. officer/Juvenile Investigator, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, SWAT team leader, SWAT commander, Patrol Lieutenant and Captain of both the Patrol Division and Administrative Divisions.
Sansom holds a Master Peace Officer License. He has completed thousands of Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) training hours. He is a TCOLE Firearms Instructor and ATV Safety Instructor. He has received dozens of awards, commendations, and nominations for officer and supervisor of the year, certificates of recognition during his service in Terrell, including a Mayoral Citation and a Chief’s Accommodation Certificate on two occasions. Sansom is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with Special Emphasis in Leadership from Texas A&M University, Commerce, Texas.
The department thanks him for his many years of service and congratulates him on his new appointment as Deputy Chief of Police.