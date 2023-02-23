TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking information on an alleged vehicle burglary suspect.
On Friday, February 17, 2023, the Terrell Police Department responded to the TA Travel Centers located at 1700 Wilson Road in reference to a delayed vehicle burglary.
According to police, the reporting person stated while they were inside the travel center, an unknown person entered their vehicle and took items from their vehicle.
Upon review of the store's video footage, police say a white male in a brown-colored, small SUV was observed exiting his vehicle, make entry into the victim's vehicle, and take the reported items.
The man is described by police as thin white male, wearing a light colored Hooey ball cap, glasses, black hoodie, blue jeans that were tucked into brown cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Lt. J. Tidwell at (469) 474-2793 or jtidwell@terrelltx.gov.