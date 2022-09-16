TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a man who burglarized a woman's vehicle while she was in church and later used her credit cards to make purchases at a local Walmart.
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Terrell Police Department responded to the Life Point Church, located at 1600 Griffith Avenue, in reference to a burglary of a vehicle.
There, police say, after her church service, the victim reported someone had burglarized her vehicle and took her purse which contained her ID and credit cards.
Those stolen credit cards were then used at the Walmart in Terrell.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Malibu or an Impala, with a sunroof and the shark fin type radio antennae. The suspect was observed to be a B/M with short hair, wearing a black collared shirt with light colored blue jean pants and red/white colored shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Detective M. Anders at (469)-474-2820 or by email at manders@terrelltx.gov.