TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying three unknown suspects who robbed an area convenience store at gunpoint, according to information released by the department today.
On May 19, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., three armed suspects entered the Shell Station, located at 300 E Moore Ave in Terrell.
"The three suspects approached the clerk and robbed him at gunpoint," stated the department.
Two of the suspects appear to be either white, Hispanic or bi-racial, and one suspect is a Black male. The two light-skinned males were wearing dark clothes with no real physical description other than one being tall and the other being thin. The Black male wore all black and was described as being a very large man.
The suspects threatened the clerk with their weapons and took a large amount of cash and cigarettes.
If you recognize the clothing or know the identity of these armed suspects, please contact Detective D. Ballard at dballard@terrelltx.gov or 469-474-2790.