KAUFMAN, Texas A Kaufman woman was arrested last week for allegedly selling a timber deed without property ownership, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
51-year-old Frances Charline Lee Cole of Kaufman, Texas, was arrested on March 2, 2022, in Hopkins County by members of the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigations Team and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Cole was charged with theft of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
According to the forest service, Cole entered into a real estate agreement for 42 acres in Hopkins County — just northeast of Kaufman County. She then convinced a logging company she owned the property and entered into a contract to sell the timber on the land.
"A timber deed was filed with the county clerk’s office and the logger paid her a lump sum of $8,000," read a statement from the Texas A&M Forest Service. "Cole then backed out of the real estate sale of the property, so when the logger returned to cut the tract, they found out they had been deceived."
“Essentially, the logger paid her for timber that wasn’t hers that she had no rights to sell,” stated Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator Jonathon Keller. “Although our agency commonly advises landowners how to recognize and protect against cases of theft when selling their timber, landowners are not the only ones who should be diligent when entering timber sale agreements. All parties involved should have a thorough knowledge of who they are dealing with and have all the facts before entering contracts.”
Timber theft can take a variety of forms – from harvesting timber without the landowner’s knowledge or consent, to entering into a formal agreement and not paying them the full purchase price and even stealing timber or money from logging companies.
Cole was being held at the Kaufman County Jail on four charges related to theft. She was released on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after posting $5,000 in total bail.
To report suspected timber theft or suspicious activity, call the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Timber Theft Hotline at 1-800-364-3470. The Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Department works diligently with local officials to help bring those responsible for timber theft and other violations of the natural resources code to justice.