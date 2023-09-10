MABANK, Texas — A fugitive listed on Texas' top 10 most wanted list, known for his connections to Rockwall County and the city of Mabank, is still at large.
The suspect, Stephen Joseph Vess, is considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement officials.
Vess, a 35-year-old white male, stands at 5'11" and weighs around 140 pounds.
He was initially arrested in Rockwall County for Sexual Assault of a Child in August 2014 but managed to bond out. Later that year, Vess failed to appear in court, leading to the issuance of warrants for his arrest on November 13, 2014, for Sexual Assault of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography.
Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Vess' capture. The public is advised to submit any tips online and cautioned that Vess should be considered armed and dangerous.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
- Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page
- Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law and you could earn up to the CASH REWARD amount listed for each fugitive.
These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.