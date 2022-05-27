KEMP, Texas —UPDATE — 22-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus, wanted on murder charges in connection with a missing person's case turned murder investigation, is now in custody, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Dalan Clowdus turned himself into authorities today.
Police have since identified the victim as Jimmy Dean Oldfield, who had previously been reported missing. American Forensics in Dallas, Texas, positively identified Oldfield following an autopsy.
UPDATE — Two people have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity to murder and another remains at large in connection with a missing person's case turned murder investigation, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
This morning, the sheriff's office announced the discovery of a pickup truck and body while investigating a missing person's case. The sheriff's office did not identify the subject of the missing person's case and the unidentified body discovered on Thursday has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and an autopsy.
40-year-old Steven Joe Clowdus was arrested yesterday on a charge for tampering with physical evidence.
Today, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office obtained three arrest warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity to commit murder. One of those arrest warrants was served on Clowdus at the Henderson County Jail where he was being held on a $500,000 bond on the previous charge.
47-year-old William David Hux was arrested at his residence and booked into the Henderson County Jail on one of the murder warrants.
22-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus remains at large and sought by authorities on one of the arrest warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity to commit murder. Investigators believe he is driving a gold-colored Tahoe bearing Texas license plate No. RRR7121.
Anyone with information on Dalan Clowdus' whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL — A Kemp-area man was arrested yesterday and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with a missing person's case turned murder investigation.
Investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say they discovered a chopped up pickup truck and an unidentified body in a hand-dug grave on Thursday while investigating the case.
On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to a person who had been missing since May 11, 2022, and reported missing to authorities on May 15, 2022.
Investigators began conducting a search in the area of State Highway 85, just outside of Seven Points, where they had received information of the possible location of the missing person's body and vehicle.
The missing person's truck was located at a residence and property off of State Highway 85. The truck had been cut into several pieces, according to investigators.
Evidence was collected at that location and a search warrant was obtained for a residence and property off of Green Tree Acres Road — just southwest of Seven Points, Texas. Additionally, an arrest warrant had be obtained for 40-year-old Steven Joe Clowdus on a charge for tampering with physical evidence.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team secured the residence and property on Green Tree Acres Road and investigators with the sheriff's office, Texas Rangers, and the Henderson County District Attorney's Office began searching the property.
There, investigators discovered a hand-dug grave which contained an unidentified body.
Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kevin Pollock arrived at the scene to conduct an inquest and ordered the body to be taken to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.
While searching the property, investigators received information on Clowdus' location. Deputies and members of the Tactical Team responded to that location and observed Clowdus driving a vehicle. Clowdus was stopped and taken into custody without incident.
Clowdus was booked into the Henderson County Jail on the tampering with evidence charge and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Clowdus has a Kemp address, according to Henderson County judicial records.
His criminal history in Henderson County dates back to 1998 with charges and convictions for burglary of a habitation, theft, possession of marijuana, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, public intoxication, tampering with a serial number, theft of bronze, burglary of a building, theft of property, and failure to identify as a fugitive.
The sheriff's office says the case is now being investigated as a murder, according to a release this morning.
"This is an active investigation at this time and more information will be released as the investigation develops," stated Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.