FORNEY, Texas — At least three firearms were reported stolen during a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries in the Forney area.
According to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson, the burglaries occurred on September 19, 2022, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Windmill Farms, Travis Ranch, and Devonshire communities just outside of Forney.
"If you are missing valuables, cash, wallets, laptops, and firearms, call 911 to make a report," stated Johnson Monday morning. "At the moment we have 3 reported firearms stolen."
Investigators are seeking surveillance video from area doorbell, driveway, or other surveillance cameras.
"All of the vehicles burglarized were left unlocked," stated Johnson. "Unfortunately the unlocked vehicles made it easy to gain access and commit the offenses."
Johnson reminds area residents to not leave valuables in their vehicle, especially firearms, and to remember to lock their vehicles.
"If you see something, say something," continued Johnson. "By doing this it helps investigators collect important information, time frame and evidence."
Anyone with surveillance footage or information on the burglaries is asked to email pct2constablesupervisors@kaufmancounty.org. The non-emergency phone number is (469) 376-4500.