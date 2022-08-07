SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Three people, including a toddler, were tragically killed after authorities say a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle head on early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 175.
Just after 1 a.m., the Seagoville Police Department and fire department were dispatched to the wrong-way crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 175 — on the Kaufman County side of the Seagoville city limits.
According to the Seagoville Police Department, the Crandall Police Department had responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 175 in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. Crandall police officers located the wrong-way driver and attempted to illuminate the vehicle with spotlights in an attempt to gain the driver's attention but, police say, the driver accelerated speed and continued.
The wrong-way driver entered the Seagoville city limits from Kaufman County and collided head-on with a Toyota sedan near the U.S. Highway 175 intersection with Farm-to-Market (FM) 1389. A second pickup truck, which was traveling the correct direction, also struck the Toyota sedan after the initial impact.
Two adult females and a young child were in the Toyota sedan. All three were killed in the crash.
The adult male driver and sole occupant of the wrong-way vehicle was transported by medical helicopter to a Dallas-area hospital. His last listed condition was critical, according to police.
"A search warrant was procured and executed on the driver to obtain a specimen of his blood for analysis of his blood alcohol content," read a statement from the Seagoville Police Department. "Investigating officers at the scene suspect intoxication is a factor in the crash."
Should the wrong-way driver survive, police say, the appropriate charges will be filed with the Kaufman County District Attorney's Office. Police had not released his identity, as of press.
The Seagoville Police Department is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.