TERRELL, Texas — A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop resulted in the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Terrell residence — yielding an arrest and weapon, narcotics, and child endangerment charges.
On October 27, 2020, during the afternoon hours, Terrell Police Department Narcotics Investigators conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 100 block of 9th Street.
During the traffic stop, police identified the driver 36-year-old Matthew Drummond, of Terrell. Drummond, according to police, admitted to being in possession of a handgun and approximately one pound of marijuana in his vehicle.
Subsequently, investigators obtained a narcotics search warrant for Drummond's residence in the 200 block of Meadowcrest Drive. There, investigators located another 1.75 pounds of marijuana, 2.34 grams of methamphetamine, 279 grams of THC-infused gummies, and 16.03 grams of suspected kief, the resin glands of cannibas.
Also in the residence, police say there were four children ages 5, 9, 16, and 17. The children were released to a family member and a report is to be filed with Child Protective Services.
Drummond was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than or equal to four ounces and less than five pounds, unlawful carrying of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to one gram and less than four grams.
Drummond's bond information was not available at the time of press as he was awaiting arraignment.