KAUFMAN, Texas — Two Kaufman residents arrested in a stolen vehicle earlier this month are facing multiple vehicle burglary charges, police announced today.
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the Kaufman Police Department received a report of a stolen pickup truck on East 11th Street.
Responding units located the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. One of the vehicle's occupants fled and was apprehended following a brief foot chase.
18-year-old Williams Slade Johnson and 17-year-old Brandon David Thompson, both of Kaufman, Texas, were arrested.
The Kaufman Police Department received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of East 11th Street, Royal, and Crestview areas.
"The stolen items from the vehicle burglaries were recovered inside the stolen pick-up and later returned to the owners," stated the Kaufman Police Department.
Johnson was charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and nine counts of burglary of a vehicle. he is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Thompson was charged with the same and an additional charge for evading arrest or detention. He is being held on bonds totaling $63,000.
Police say the charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a vehicle charges will be enhanced one penalty group because they were committed during a declared state of emergency.