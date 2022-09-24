FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges.
Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.
"Due to the recent burglaries of vehicles in the area this alerted the deputy and an attempt of a traffic stop was initiated by activating his patrol vehicle’s red and blue lights," read a statement from Constable Jason Johnson. "As the deputy initiated this the vehicle fled south bound on WMF Blvd."
The vehicle turned eastbound on U.S. Highway 80 and fled at speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour, according to Johnson.
Additional law enforcement personnel from the Pct. 2 Constable's Office, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Terrell Police Department assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle came to a stop at Apache Trail and Metro in the city limits of Terrell.
20-year-old Skylar Kentrell Henry and 19-year-old Carrington Joshua Henry were arrested. The elder Henry was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and the younger Henry was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Skylar was held on a $2,000 bond and Carrington on a $10,000 bond. Both were released Thursday after posting bail.