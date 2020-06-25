TERRELL, Texas — Two people were arrested on narcotics-related charges following an early morning raid at a Terrell residence.
At approximately 6 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT team and the Terrell Police Department's Narcotics Unit executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment unit in the Brownstone Apartment Homes located in the 1300 block of South Adelaide Street in Terrell.
There, police say they discovered and seized methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and $752 believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics activity.
The residents, identified by police as 31-year-old Saadi Rodgers and 34-year-old Ray Williams, were arrested and charged with one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams and one count of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram. Both are being held at the Terrell Police Department jail and are awaiting arraignment and transport to the Kaufman County Jail.
During the time of the warrant service, police say six juveniles, ranging in age from three years to 11 years, were in the residence. They were released to family members.