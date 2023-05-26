FORNEY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and another is sought in a recent string of vehicle thefts in the Forney area.
"Recently, the Forney area has experienced an increase in stolen vehicles, particularly KIAs and HYUNDAIs," read a statement from Forney Police Department Chief Carrie White. "The Forney Police Department in conjunction with our area partners, has identified several suspects in last weekend’s incidents."
Being sought in connection with the case is Bobby Lee Carder of Duncanville, Texas.
Police did not release identifying or charge information on the two subjects already arrested.
The Forney Police Department encourages everyone to help prevent vehicle thefts and burglaries by ensuring that you do the following;
- Take your vehicle's key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
- Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
- Park in well-lit areas if possible.
- Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.