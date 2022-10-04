GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City Police Department officers and and two Gun Barrel City Fire Department firefighters were injured during the arrest of a man allegedly under the influence of drugs, according to police.
On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Gun Barrel City Police Department was dispatched to the America's Best Inn & Suites, located at 210 Heritage Parkway, in reference to a reported suspicious person attempting to gain entry into hotel rooms.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with 37-year-old Jacob Brian Williams near the rear of the hotel.
"As officers made contact, Williams failed to follow commands and assaulted officers," read a statement, in part, from the Gun Barrel City Police Department.
"Williams was under the influence of multiple drugs and as a result of the altercation, caused moderate injuries to two Gun Barrel City Police Officers and two Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters," continued the statement.
The Seven Points Police Department also responded to assist in the affect of the arrest.
The injured police officers and firefighters were treated at a local hospital and have since been released, according to the department.
"This incident provides an object lesson of the inherent dangers which exist for our officers on a daily basis," stated Gun Barrel Police Department Chief Andy Williams. "We are very fortunate for our partnerships in and around Cedar Creek Lake."
"Special thank you to our partners at the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, who heard our officers on the radio and went above and beyond to assist," he continued.
Booking and charge information was not immediately available for Williams at the time of press.
According to Kaufman County court records, Williams' criminal history in Kaufman County includes multiple arrests and indictments for resisting arrest, search or transport; an indictment for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child, an indictment for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, an indictment for discharging a firearm in a subdivision, and several traffic citations.