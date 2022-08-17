FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson.
Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the Windmill Farms neighborhood.
While in route, Johnson says deputies observed a group of about a dozen black male juveniles in the area of Sumac Drive and Irongate Boulevard.
"Upon further investigation, the deputies were able to follow the evidence to Misty Hollow and Faircrest Trail," stated Johnson.
A witness told police the shots came from in front of their house where deputies were able to locate several casings. The area was secured for crime scene processing.
The constable's office and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office were investigating and processing the initial scene, a separate deadly conduct call was received by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office 911 dispatch.
The second call was near the first call and deputies were able to link the two scenes together.
"...With immediate action, and outstanding investigation from both agencies, two black male juveniles have been identified and placed into custody for the shooting and possible pending other charges," stated Johnson.
No injuries were reported by authorities.
Because of the juveniles' ages, police did not release their identity.