FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying and locating four suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting and pursuit last month.
Two suspects had previously been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the department.
Multiple felony arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Decarmeron Antwoine Fields of Anna, Texas, and 20-year-old Jontavia Travette McKinzie of Forney, Texas.
Additionally, the Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying two alleged suspects — a male only known as "Jay" and a female only known as "Natalie."
The drive-by shooting incident occurred on April 25, 2022, in the 500 block of East Broad Street in Forney. No injuries were reported in the incident but property damage was reported to at least two vehicles and a residence.
At the time of the incident, police officers responding to the shooting call observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed without its lights on, eastbound on East Broad Street.
Forney police officers gave chase and the suspect vehicle fled at speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle wrecked out and multiple suspects fled on foot. Two were apprehended at the time.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.