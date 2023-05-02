TERRELL, Texas — Two Wills Point men were arrested following a high-speed pursuit from Terrell to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2:32 p.m., On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Terrell Police Department officers observed two alleged suspects using drugs in open view near a local store on South Virginia Street.
Upon attempting contact, Terrell Police Department Deputy Chief Arley Sansom says the suspects fled in a grey Ford Edge.
The pursuit continued on Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 and Interstate 20 at speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour before entering Dallas County.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Kaufman County Constables Office participated in the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle stopped on Oslo Lane in Dallas, Texas, where the two suspects were arrested — resulting in one officer sustaining what police described as minor injuries.
Arrested were 31-year-old Devon Bond and 28-year-old Damon Bond, both of Wills Point, Texas. Damon Bond was transported to a local Dallas hospital for non-injury related medical issues.
Both face charges on outstanding warrants, evading arrest with a vehicle, and pending drug possession charges.