VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has announced his resignation following his arrest and indictment in March.
Hendrix and Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell allegedly lied to a Texas Ranger during an excessive force investigation in December 2021, according to an indictment charging the three with false statement to a peace officer.
The Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney's Office was first notified of a possible excessive force complaint against an inmate by a member of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office in November 2021, which spurred the Texas Rangers investigation.
"As District Attorney, I immediately took the steps necessary to request an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the allegation," District Attorney Tonda Curry stated following their indictment. "The Rangers’ investigation began in December. On January 10, 2022, Craig Shelton, then Chief Deputy at the Sheriff’s Office, admitted to the Ranger that he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification."
"Once the Rangers’ investigation was completed there was probable cause to believe that other officers at the Sheriff’s Department had witnessed the incident but were not truthful when interviewed by the Ranger," Curry stated.
Curry told members of the media Hendrix's resignation is part of a plea agreement that resolves charges related to the case.
Hendrix's last official day in office is May 14, 2022.
The Van Zandt County Commissioners' Court is expected to make an interim appointment to fill the vacated seat until the remainder of Hendrix's term expires or a special election is called.