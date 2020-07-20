FORNEY, Texas — Police are investigating numerous vehicle burglaries that were committed in the Devonshire community, north of Forney, early Monday morning.
Area residents are being asked to check their home surveillance for any criminal or suspicious activity between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 2 Constables Office are investigating the burglaries of which, there are at least 24 reports. Police say all of the vehicles involved were unlocked and at least four firearms were reported stolen.
Police are seeking possibly four or five individuals who checked for and burglarized unlocked vehicles — a reminder, police say, to lock your vehicle and not leave valuables inside.
Anyone with information, available video footage, or wishing to file a burglary report should contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at (469) 376-4500.
Additionally, tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stopppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
