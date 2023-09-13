TERRELL, Texas — A high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest of a Forney man on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
K9 Officer Anders initiated a traffic stop on a black 2010 Nissan Sentra for an expired vehicle registration. The vehicle, known to be involved in numerous thefts in the city, failed to stop and instead accelerated to speeds over 100 mph, evading arrest.
The pursuit traveled west on I-20 into Dallas County before turning back east into Terrell.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Department, Department of Public Safety (DPS), Talty PD, and Mesquite PD joined the chase.
The suspect continued to evade for over an hour before coming to a stop on I-20. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a Home Depot store.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, DPS101, observed the male suspect running out the back of Home Depot and entering the woods behind.
K9 Max was deployed and successfully tracked the suspect down, forcing him into view where he was taken into custody without incident.
Despite being deployed to track, no custody bite was required, and the suspect was not injured, a testament to K-9 Max's excellent training, says Deputy Chief Arley Sansom.
The suspect was identified by police as 34-year-old Randy Wolford, of Forney, Texas. He had an outstanding warrant from the Kaufman Sheriff's Department for endangering a child and was subsequently charged with evading on foot and evading in a vehicle.