KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A wanted fugitive, dubbed the "Rocket Man," has been arrested and charged with allegedly hauling a trailer engulfed in flames earlier this summer — which caused numerous wildfires and property damage.
43-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Furr, of Canton, Texas, was arrested approximately 100 miles from Kaufman County earlier today at a Walmart in Hood County. He is being held on a Kaufman County warrant for arson of a building, habitation, or vehicle recklessly causing damage and on a parole violation warrant.
Furr is alleged to have driven a pickup truck hauling the engulfed trailer on July 31, 2022, through Kaufman and into the county. His alleged actions, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office, set numerous grass fires and caused damage to properties, including a home and storage shed.
Furr is awaiting arraignment on the charges and eventual extradition to Kaufman County.
"The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office would like to thank the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the City of Kaufman for all their help in bringing this fugitive to justice," read a statement from the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.