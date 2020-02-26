TERRELL, Texas — A former Terrell ISD school employee pled guilty to theft in the 86th District Court of Kaufman county yesterday.
Sharraine Lajuan Williams, 53, of Terrell, was charged and indicted with one count of theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000 late last year after a Terrell ISD audit determined that Williams had potentially embezzled over $60,000 from students involved in high school cheerleading and drill team; programs she oversaw till she was put on administrative leave from her post in May 2019. Williams later resigned in August 2019 according to the district.
Williams had also been charged and indicted by a Kaufman County grand jury on one count of obstruction or retaliation, one count of tampering with a government record in an attempt to defraud or harm, and one count of tampering with a witness, all third-degree felonies. According to court records obtained by inForney.com, the lesser charges were dropped in exchange for Williams pleading guilty to theft.
After entering her guilty plea, 86th District Judge Casey Blair ordered Williams to one year of deferred supervised probation, $20,000 in restitution that must be paid in full by March 2, 2020, 40 hours of community service, $327 in court costs and the surrender of her Texas teaching certificate.
Further, the judge ordered Mrs. William’s husband, Reginald Williams, to resign from his seat on the Terrell school board. Mr. Williams has served on the TISD board of trustees since 2007 and currently serves as the board’s Vice President. He has until Monday, March 2 to resign according to the plea agreement.