COMBINE, Texas — A woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with an overnight fatal shooting in Combine.
The incident occurred at a residence on Davison Road, just south of the Combine city limits.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and other area emergency personnel responded to the residence after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reportedly stated she had shot her fiance.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police have not confirmed any details on the incident or released information on what may have led to the shooting.
According to Kaufman County records, 39-year-old Kiali Robyn Herrington was arrested at approximately 3:51 a.m., booked into the Kaufman County Jail, and charged with manslaughter. Following arraignment, her bond was set at $500,000.