SUNNYVALE, Texas — A shooting incident at the Riverstone Apartments on Planters Road has left one woman dead and four others injured, including three children, according to police.
The incident occurred on Sunday evening and the Sunnyvale Police Department is now searching for at least two suspects involved in the incident.
Police received a call reporting the shooting at approximately 5:59 p.m.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that two suspects, a man and a woman, had followed the victims' car into the apartment complex parking lot, police say. As the victims were seated inside their vehicle, one of the suspects approached them and began firing shots.
An adult female in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male was transported to Baylor Medical Center and three children, between the ages of 8 and 10, were transported to Medical City Dallas.
"Confident that there is no threat to the public as the suspects were seen leaving the area into Mesquite driving what we believe was a black vehicle," stated police.
The suspects are believed to be traveling in a black Toyota Camry.
"Our detectives are working with Mesquite Police Crime Scene personnel to process the scene."
The investigation remains ongoing.