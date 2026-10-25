Your Child Was At A Crime Scene. Can They Be Arrested Under The Law Of Parties? Kaufman County Juvenile Lawyer Explains.

Watching a fight can lead to charges: What Kaufman County parents should know about Texas’ law of parties

Being present is not enough to establish guilt. Encouraging or helping an assault can expose a teenager to charges, even without throwing a punch.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Word spreads fast in high school hallways and group chats: two teenagers have a score to settle after school, and everyone wants to see how it ends. Classmates pile into cars, head behind a subdivision or onto an empty rural lot, and circle up with phones in hand.

When the fight ends, the question of who could face charges may reach beyond the teenagers who exchanged punches.

Casey Boyd, a juvenile defense attorney at Guest & Gray, warns that young people can misunderstand the legal risk of joining the crowd.

“A kid hears about a dispute, hops in a friend’s car, films the event and yells like they are at a pro wrestling match,” Boyd said. “Next thing their parents know, that child is facing serious assault allegations. They never touched anyone. They never swung a fist.”

Texas law allows someone who intentionally encourages or helps a crime to be held responsible for another person’s conduct. But it also draws a line that matters for every teenager standing near a fight: being there, by itself, does not establish guilt.

What is the Texas law of parties?

The law of parties is a rule of criminal responsibility, not a separate criminal charge. It allows prosecutors to pursue someone for an offense committed by another person when the requirements for shared responsibility are met.

Under Section 7.02(a)(2) of the Texas Penal Code, a person can be responsible if, intending to promote or assist an offense, that person encourages, directs, solicits, aids or attempts to aid someone committing it. A person who meets that standard can face the underlying charge without personally delivering the blow. Texas Penal Code, Chapter 7

The word “intent” does substantial work.

A teenager’s presence may become part of the evidence, but presence alone does not make that teenager a participant. Courts consider it alongside other facts when deciding whether someone helped or encouraged the crime. Texas Juvenile Justice Department case review

For parents, that means two familiar statements require a closer look: “I was only watching” and “I never hit anybody.”

The first may accurately describe a witness. The second does not necessarily rule out participation.

Can filming or cheering make a spectator responsible?

Holding a phone does not automatically make someone an accomplice. Neither does appearing in the background of a fight video.

The question is whether the evidence shows intentional assistance or encouragement. Recording what happened and helping stage an assault for an audience present different factual questions. Shouting encouragement to an attacker can also become evidence of participation, depending on the circumstances.

A video may capture more than the person throwing punches. It may record instructions, threats or efforts to keep someone from leaving. Those details can matter when investigators assess each teenager’s role.

Boyd’s concern is that the distinction between a curious spectator and an intentional participant can get lost when authorities examine a crowd.

“Teenagers congregate. They follow the crowd; they show up where the commotion is,” Boyd said. “But the question has to be what that child actually did. Standing next to someone who commits an assault should not substitute for evidence of individual responsibility.”

Three teenagers do not automatically make an organized crime case

A separate concern involves allegations of engaging in organized criminal activity, often called EOCA.

Texas law includes certain assaults among the offenses that can support an EOCA charge. The statute generally raises the offense category when its requirements are established, subject to exceptions. But the presence of three or more teenagers does not automatically turn a fight into organized criminal activity. Texas Penal Code, Chapter 71

When prosecutors rely on a “combination,” they must establish more than a group gathered at the same place. Texas’ Court of Criminal Appeals has explained that the combination must involve people intending to work together in a continuing course of criminal activity. The required intent to participate in that combination is distinct from the intent to commit an individual offense. Hart v. State

That distinction matters when the people involved are school friends.

Boyd argues that an organized crime allegation should receive close scrutiny when it grows out of a teenage fight.

“You cannot treat a childhood friendship group as a criminal organization simply because everyone showed up at the same location,” he said.

When a no-contact order follows a child to school

The practical problems can continue after a juvenile case results in probation.

A court may impose restrictions on contact with other people involved in the case. For students attending the same campus, those restrictions can raise immediate questions about classes, buses, lunch periods and school activities.

“These kids go to the same high schools,” Boyd said. “They walk the same crowded hallways, share third-period math classes and eat in the same cafeterias.”

The wording of the order matters. Sharing a hallway does not automatically establish a probation violation. Texas law permits reasonable and lawful probation conditions, and a disputed violation is subject to court proceedings. Families need to understand what a particular order prohibits and seek clarification when school attendance creates a conflict. Texas Family Code, Chapter 54

Boyd says those problems should be addressed before a student returns to campus.

“You are setting children up to fail if they cannot understand how to follow the order while attending school,” he said.

The conversation parents should have before the next fight

Boyd wants parents to explain the risk before a group chat turns into an invitation.

His advice is direct: do not go to watch, do not encourage the fight and do not assume that keeping your hands to yourself eliminates every legal risk.

He also wants accountability to remain tied to each child’s conduct.

“If a child breaks a window, trespasses or hits someone, hold them accountable for what they actually did,” Boyd said. “But we have to be careful about holding children responsible for someone else’s actions without evidence that they intentionally helped or encouraged them.”

For Kaufman County families, the distinction is worth discussing at the kitchen table. A teenager can be a witness without being a participant. A teenager can also participate without throwing a punch.

“We have a saying: You may not be doing anything wrong, but you are where a crime is occurring,” Boyd said. “Part of learning to be an adult is learning when to walk away.”

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