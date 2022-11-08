KAUFMAN COUNTY – Kaufman County Voters are encouraged to have their voice heard as thirty polling locations across the county are open until 7 PM tonight.
More than 26,000 voters took advantage of early voting according to county election officials.
26,169 of the eligible 93,957 registered voters, or roughly 28%, participated in early voting.
In addition to midterms elections, the City of Forney, Kaufman ISD and Terrell ISD all have bond referendums on the ballot.
Terrell ISD is asking for a $115 million bond package that includes a new elementary school to address district growth, renovations at the high school to enclose the East and West Campuses to improve security and allow for growth, along with high-priority capital improvements, including a secured front entrance vestibule and capital improvements and high-priority critical repairs (plumbing, electrical and HVAC) at all schools.
The bond would also include safety and security upgrades to include weapons screening detection, lighting, additional cameras, silent alarms and panic buttons, and additional alarmed exterior doors, new playgrounds at three elementary campuses with handicap-accessible equipment: Dr. Bruce Wood Elementary, J.W. Long Elementary and Gilbert Willie Elementary and the construction of a new facility for Agriculture Sciences to include a new barn, classroom space and practice arena for the district’s rapidly growing FFA program.
Passage of the bond proposal would result in a potential tax rate increase of half a penny. This will keep the Terrell ISD rate lower than it was five years ago. For the average home in Terrell ISD ($150,000), the impact will be $7.50 per year according to the district.
For more information on the Terrell ISD bond proposition, please visit here.
A list of Kaufman County polling locations is available here.
Please stay tuned to inForney.com tonight starting at 7PM for election results.