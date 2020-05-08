FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — The Forney ISD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) was recently notified that it has been has been selected as one of 387 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This is the 6th year in a row that the District’s AFJROTC unit (Unit TX-20081) has earned the award. The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community, while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
Forney ISD’s AFJROTC program consists of high school students from both Forney High School and North Forney High School. The unit participates in a number of programs throughout the school year including supporting the District and the community by picking up donations for the Forney Food Pantry and school supply donations for students in Forney ISD.
The Forney ISD AFJROTC program is under the leadership of Retired United States Air Force (USAF) Lt. Col. Samuel ‘Lucas’ Jobe and Retired USAF Master Sergeant Rogerio Garcia.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the 9th to 12th grades.
Air Force JROTC is located in close to 890 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico. Air Force JROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.5 million hours of community service each year.
For more information, contact Forney ISD’s Air Force JROTC instructors at 469-762-4155, extension 49066.
For more information about Forney ISD, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.