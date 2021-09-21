FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the District presented a site plan to the Forney City Council for “The OC” set to open in 2023.
The Keith Bell Opportunity Central (OC) is a state-of-the-art college and career center designed to create a collaborative space for the Forney community to engage in learning at all levels. The estimated 350,000 square foot, three-tier learning facility will be built across from the new Jackson Middle School and Rhodes Intermediate campus on Innovation Blvd. and will serve as a national model for education.
“This facility will pave the way to deliver an innovative education to future generations,” said Dr. Terry, superintendent of Forney ISD. “Forney ISD is building this futuristic center for our students and families to serve as a collaborative learning hub. We are working to create a campus that is designed to maximize transformable space to accommodate various learning environments and audiences of all sizes.”
This one-of-a-kind facility will serve as a career and college center, multi-purpose complex, student-run business hub, fine arts events, and more. Students will take career classes, complete college courses and learn skills in entrepreneurship. Local businesses can partner with Forney ISD to educate the future workforce and build community connections. Members of the community can attend fine arts events, take college classes, join recreation leagues, and shop from a variety of stores.
The OC is scheduled to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.theoc.net.