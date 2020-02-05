offleash
Photos courtesy Forney ISD, Off the Leash.

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District's student-run pet care program, Off the Leash, will offer its services to the community, the district announced.

"Off the Leash provides exceptional dog play in a safe, fun, loving, well supervised and clean environment The students work to always provide an excellent," read a statement from the district. "Off the Leash experience for each client and their dogs."

Off the Leash provides daily boarding, grooming, nail clipping, and de-shedding, according to the organization's website. Rates, a daily schedule, and grooming expectations can be found below or by visiting the organization's website, here.

Dog Daycare & Grooming Expectations

  • Dogs must be up to date on: Bordetella, DHLPP, and Rabies. Proof of vaccinations must be given upon arrival the first day and shall be kept on record.
  • Owners will provide food or snacks
  • Dogs need to have a collar / leash
  • Dogs are welcome subject to a behavioral evaluation
  • Dogs must be able to come when name is called
  • Dog must be dropped off and picked up between operating hours. Dogs picked up late more than 3 times will no longer be able to be boarded.

Boarding

Daily Rate - $10

Weekly Rate - $40

Weekly Rate w/Bath - $50

Grooming

Rate: $20

Grooming will include full brushing, bath and dry.

Nail Clipping

Rate: $5

Nails will be carefully trimmed with nail tips filed to ensure smooth edges.

De-Shedding

Rate - $10

De-Shedding will consist of an intense brush out to promote production of natural skin oils, remove dead hair, and deter hair matting.

Daily Schedule

  • 7:00 - 8:15 AM - Arrivals: Dogs are checked in and placed in the yard for play
  • 8:15 - 10:30 AM - Morning Playtime - dogs play in group while participating in scheduled activities (chasing games, playing on play equipment, lounging with friends)
  • 10:30-11:30 AM - Morning Nap
  • 11:30 - 12:00 PM - Lunch
  • 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Afternoon Playtime
  • 3:00 - 4:30 PM - Individual Attention
  • 4:30 - 5:30 PM - Pick-Up