FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District's student-run pet care program, Off the Leash, will offer its services to the community, the district announced.
"Off the Leash provides exceptional dog play in a safe, fun, loving, well supervised and clean environment The students work to always provide an excellent," read a statement from the district. "Off the Leash experience for each client and their dogs."
Off the Leash provides daily boarding, grooming, nail clipping, and de-shedding, according to the organization's website. Rates, a daily schedule, and grooming expectations can be found below or by visiting the organization's website, here.
Dog Daycare & Grooming Expectations
- Dogs must be up to date on: Bordetella, DHLPP, and Rabies. Proof of vaccinations must be given upon arrival the first day and shall be kept on record.
- Owners will provide food or snacks
- Dogs need to have a collar / leash
- Dogs are welcome subject to a behavioral evaluation
- Dogs must be able to come when name is called
- Dog must be dropped off and picked up between operating hours. Dogs picked up late more than 3 times will no longer be able to be boarded.
Boarding
Daily Rate - $10
Weekly Rate - $40
Weekly Rate w/Bath - $50
Grooming
Rate: $20
Grooming will include full brushing, bath and dry.
Nail Clipping
Rate: $5
Nails will be carefully trimmed with nail tips filed to ensure smooth edges.
De-Shedding
Rate - $10
De-Shedding will consist of an intense brush out to promote production of natural skin oils, remove dead hair, and deter hair matting.
Daily Schedule
- 7:00 - 8:15 AM - Arrivals: Dogs are checked in and placed in the yard for play
- 8:15 - 10:30 AM - Morning Playtime - dogs play in group while participating in scheduled activities (chasing games, playing on play equipment, lounging with friends)
- 10:30-11:30 AM - Morning Nap
- 11:30 - 12:00 PM - Lunch
- 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Afternoon Playtime
- 3:00 - 4:30 PM - Individual Attention
- 4:30 - 5:30 PM - Pick-Up