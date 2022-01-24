KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman High School sophomore Kasen Ramirez took top honors at Sunday's Fort Worth Stock Show after being named Grand Champion Beefmaster Heifer with his showing.
Ramirez, a Kaufman County 4-H Club member, presented ANS A Star Is Born; Sire, CJ's Revolution; Dam, HDH Star Struck; and Bred by Steven & Lyn Anderson.
Ramirez has been exhibiting livestock for several years now and thoroughly enjoys the passion he has for the livestock industry.
Ramirez will next exhibit at the San Antonio Livestock Show, the Houston Livestock Show, and the Kaufman County Fair.