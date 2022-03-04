KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees voted during their February 14, 2022, meeting to call a bond election seeking $79.6 million to address enrollment growth in the district.
"The board and administration worked with a number of Bond Committee and community members to develop this bond package," read a statement from the district. "Together, they reviewed the district’s facilities, demographics, equipment, and educational spaces."
The district says the plan expands district facilities to address projected student enrollment growth numbers, which, according to Zonda Education, is expected to grow more than 4,700 students by 2026/27 and over 6,000 by 2031/32.
Zonda Education was hired by the district to conduct a comprehensive demographic study and student enrollment projects for the next 10 years.
As development continues to move further and further east in North Texas, those projections may change. Currently, the district says, there are over 4,300 future single-family lots and approximately 985 multi-family units in the planning stages across the district's boundaries.
To finance the $79.6 million bonds, the district's financial advisor determined there would be a 17-cent tax rate impact — the average household of $100,000 in the district can expect an increase of $10.79 per month in property tax. For homes with a market value of $225,000, the expected tax impact would be an additional $28.78 per month. Both scenarios assume a $25,000 homestead exemption reduction in the home's taxable value.
If approved, the district plans a number of district improvements, an indoor multi-use facility, and expansions to several campuses.
The bond would call for the construction of a new Phillips Elementary campus which will include a storm shelter and site infrastructure costs.
At Kaufman High School, the bond calls for eight new classrooms, restrooms, storage and utility space, and a storm shelter.
At the Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center, the bond calls for four new classrooms and a storm shelter.
The bond also calls for an indoor multi-use facility with a 120-yard field and a storm shelter.
Additionally, a Kaufman Junior High School Gym Addition will include storm shelter improvements.
Early voting for the 2022 bond will begin April 25, 2022, until May 3, 2022. Election Day is May 7, 2022.
For more information, visit the district's bond website at www.KaufmanISDBond.com.