FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD hosted over 700 students over the last few weeks for summer STEAM camps. STEAM camps (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) are held over weeks throughout June and July at Forney ISD campuses.
Each summer, teachers from across the district lead camps for students of all grade levels on the topics they are most passionate about. Camps are open to students from outside of FISD and are held Monday through Thursday, in the morning or afternoon.
Students participate in a variety of classes including, baking, coding, archery, engineering, filmmaking, and more.
This is the 5th year that the district has held STEAM camps. The program began in 2017 as a way to provide academic enrichment to students throughout the summer. In its first year, 196 students registered for 16 camp sessions. This year, the program received 1725 registrations for 101 camp sessions.
“STEAM Camps are an enriching experience for both students and teachers, said Forney ISD Advance Academics Coordinator Mel Harlan. “We created the camps to keep students engaged over the summer, but they have grown into an amazing opportunity for teachers to delve deeper into topics they are passionate about, and for students to grow in a unique learning environment.”
“We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their commitment to education and learning,” said Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “These camps have grown exponentially over the last few years and we are excited to see how they will continue to grow in the years to come.”