TERRELL, Texas — Terrell ISD kicked off it’s celebration of Black History month on Friday with song, dance and inspirational speakers at the Jamie Fox Performing Arts Center.
The annual event hosted by Taylored Community Outreach in partnership with Terrell High School dedicated this year’s event to Na’Khyria “Pooda” Lampkin. Lampkin was a 2019 Terrell High School graduate who passed away last September while attending Tyler Junior College. Lampkin’s family was presented with a plaque to commemorate the event.
Terrell High School alum Shelton Gibbs was the keynote speaker. Gibbs is a Kaufman County assistant district attorney and chief prosecutor for the 86th District Court. Gibbs is currently running for the 422nd District judge to replace Judge Mike Chitty who announced is upcoming retirement late last year. If elected, Gibbs will be the first African American district judge in Kaufman County history.
“I have sat in your seat, and I know from experience that your future is much more important than our past,” Gibbs said.
Performances were provided by the Wandering Mimes Ministry, the Southwestern Christian College Choir and Sandra Washington. Speakers included Alexandria Denson and Thomas Fitzgerald, Alexis Woods and Rev. Ja’Michael Palmer. Terrell ISD School board Member Lisa Asher served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.
“This event is for all of our students and community, a time to celebrate one another, together,” said Rhonda Morrow, Founder and CEO of Taylored Community Outreach. “I do this for the kids and will continue as long as I am able.”
Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers, Chief Rodney Evans and Captain Matt Woodall were also recognized for their support of Taylored Community Outreach with annual back to school drives, holiday meals and Christmas shopping for children across the county.
“These guys and the rest of the Sheriff’s department are always willing to help, no matter the time of year, and we are grateful to them for their support and being here today,” Morrow said.