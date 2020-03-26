Terrell, Texas (Press Release, Terrell Independent School District) — For the first time since the beginning of March, bright yellow school buses hit the roads in the city of Terrell. Rather than being full of students, the buses were transporting something else – food.
Terrell ISD launched their ‘Meals on the Bus’ initiative today, setting out to feed over 3,000 students. As a result of the statewide school closures due to COVID-19, many students and families were left without the meals their children typically receive while they are at school. Like many districts around the state, Terrell ISD quickly formulated a plan to ensure that none of their students go without food.
“When talk of school closures first began, it was at the top of our priority list to ensure our students were fed,” shared Dr. Georgeanne Warnock, Terrell ISD Superintendent.
Utilizing the District’s regular bus drivers, employed through GoldStar Transit, buses delivered over 6,000 meals to children ages 1-18 along their routes. Along with being provided two meals each, children and parents received a verbal wellness check from a member of the District’s nursing staff.
“None of this would have been possible without the herculean efforts of our incredible School Nutrition and Transportation teams," said Warnock. “What they were able to accomplish today for our community was nothing short of heroic.”
Terrell ISD’s ‘Meals on the Bus’ program will continue to deliver breakfast and lunch to children for the remainder of the school closure.