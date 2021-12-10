FORNEY, Texas — North Forney High School’s Pride of Falcon Nation Band Percussion Ensemble has been selected as one of three high school percussion ensembles in the world to perform at the 2021 Midwest Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Chicago, Illinois.
The North Forney High School Percussion Ensemble, conducted by directors Jim Gist and Jordan Ferguson, is the first fine arts group to represent Forney ISD at The Midwest Clinic. In preparation for the concert, the students will perform at two local concerts: the first concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Rockwall-Heath Performing Arts Center in Heath, Texas. The second concert will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the North Forney High School Performing Arts Center.
“I could not be more proud of our students,” said Gist. “They have earned their reputation as one of the premier percussion ensembles in the nation through sheer grit, determination, resilience, and hard work. It is my hope that all of the success they have experienced in percussion will inspire them to achieve great things in the new phase of their lives. We are so excited to have this honor of representing North Forney High School and Forney ISD on an international stage.”
The North Forney Percussion groups consistently earn top honors at both concerts and marching competitions. In 2019, the North Forney Indoor Percussion Ensemble advanced to the Winter Guard International (WGI) World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, for the first time and earned the title of silver medalist for the world concert percussion division. The NFHS percussion ensemble was also selected as a 2020 Percussive Arts Society International Percussion Ensemble winner in addition to being invited to perform at The Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference that same year. The group also has three consecutive North Texas Colorguard Association championships and is the current title holder in the concert world class.
“We’re really proud of the Percussion Ensemble, and we’re really looking forward to their performance at the Midwest Clinic,” said Mario Luna, Forney ISD Director of Fine Arts. “Our students have put in so much work to get here, and we are delighted that they have this opportunity to perform at the Midwest Clinic.”
The Percussion Ensemble will fly to Chicago on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 15.