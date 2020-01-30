FORNEY, Texas – The Forney City council has unanimously approved an agreement to partner with Ohio based JAC Management, LLC to provide management and booking services for the Spellman Amphitheatre to bring bigger name acts to the city.
The five-year deal valued at over $1 million dollars ensures the facility will host five large concerts or events annually for two years beginning in 2020 and increasing to seven annual events in 2022-2024.
JAC Management will be responsible for the management, scheduling, booking, promotions, ticketing and concessions of the amphitheater and all of it’s employees and contractors to execute each event according to the city. JAC Management is also responsible for the venue’s sponsorship opportunities and receives all revenues collected from sponsorships. JAC will also receive all revenues from concession and alcohol sales. JAC was the only company to bid on the request for proposal the city says.
The City will continue to schedule and manage all City events at the amphitheater including movies in the park and the summer concerts which are free to the public.
According to the agreement obtained by inForney.com the city will pay JAC Management $190,000 annually to manage the facility and bring events to the venue. The city will remain responsible for the day to day operational costs associated with the facility including the utilities and providing a maintenance engineering representative during each special event and any maintenance or capital improvement costs.
“During the first year of the Agreement (2020) City shall be responsible and pay for all required police, parking personnel and Facility clean up,” the agreement states.
In return, JAC Management will pay the city a $1.00 "rebate" for every ticket sold to each event. The Spellman Amphitheater has a capacity of approximately 5,000 according to the city, so the theater could generate as much as $50,000 in “rebates” during the first two years of the contract.
According to JAC Management’s website, the company has been managing venues in Ohio since 2007. It currently manages the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio and the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio where Forney City manager Tony Carson, was previously on the city council. The Spellman will be JAC Management’s first amphitheater to manage.
The events will be produced by Eric Ryan Productions, a subsidiary of JAC Management Group.
“Eric Ryan Productions has the ability to produce and promote shows in each facility that is managed by JAC, which accounts for the financial success and ability to route and attract viable shows and events to our facilities. ERP has produced and promoted shows such as: Barry Manilow, Bob Dylan, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Bill Cosby, Alice Cooper/Rob Zombie, Motely Crue/Poison, Eric Church, Nickelodeon Live, Kenny G, Kid Rock, Matchbox 20, Wiz Khalifia, Riverdance, Hinder, Shinedown and many more!” their website says.
JAC Management has not released any 2020 event dates for the Spellman Amphitheater at this time.